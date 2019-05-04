PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jimmy Rollins will officially retire as a Phillie Saturday night. The Phillies are honoring the shortstop during a pregame ceremony at Citizens Bank Park.
Rollins, known to Phillies fans as J-Roll, spent 15 of his 17 MLB seasons with the Phillies. He was a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner, Silver Slugger, the 2007 National League MVP, and helped lead the Phillies to the 2008 World Series title.
The Phillies say there will be surprises tonight as part of the on-field tribute for J-Roll.
Fans 15 and older in attendance will also be treated to a 2008 World Champions Replica Ring.
Be sure to get to your seats early, the pregame festivities begin at 6:40 p.m.