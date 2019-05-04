  • CBS 3On Air

By Alyssa Adams
By Alyssa Adams


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jimmy Rollins will officially retire as a Phillie Saturday night. The Phillies are honoring the shortstop during a pregame ceremony at Citizens Bank Park.

Rollins, known to Phillies fans as J-Roll, spent 15 of his 17 MLB seasons with the Phillies. He was a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner, Silver Slugger, the 2007 National League MVP, and helped lead the Phillies to the 2008 World Series title.

Ranking Jimmy Rollins’ Top 5 Moments With The Phillies 

The Phillies say there will be surprises tonight as part of the on-field tribute for J-Roll.

Fans 15 and older in attendance will also be treated to a 2008 World Champions Replica Ring.

Be sure to get to your seats early, the pregame festivities begin at 6:40 p.m.

