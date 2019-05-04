PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a sport utility vehicle plowed into the front of a New Jersey pizzeria, leaving the driver and three people inside the restaurant with minor injuries. The Camden County prosecutor’s office says Pennsauken police responded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday to the crash at Flying Crust Pizza.
Prosecutors said arriving officers found that the SUV had left the road and hit the store, causing “significant damage” to the exterior wall and restaurant interior.
Three people inside — a 42-year-old Woodlynne man, a 37-year-old Pennsauken man and a 25-year-old Philadelphia man — were reported with minor injuries.
The 34-year-old Pennsauken woman driving the SUV also had minor injuries. She and the Pennsauken man were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Prosecutors are investigating and no charges were immediately reported.
