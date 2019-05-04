  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMRansom
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By Tom Dougherty
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local, Local TV, Wilmington News


WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Four people, including a teenager, are injured after police say they were shot Saturday. The shooting happened shorty after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 27th and Tatnall Streets in Wilmington.

All four victims were rushed to the hospital, according to police.

Police say an 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition.

Man Tries To Light Himself On Fire in Abington Starbucks: Police

A 15-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

Man Dead After Being Shot Multiple Times Throughout Body In Fairmount, Police Say

If you have any information on this incident, call police at 302-576-3961.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s