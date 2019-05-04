Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Four people, including a teenager, are injured after police say they were shot Saturday. The shooting happened shorty after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 27th and Tatnall Streets in Wilmington.
All four victims were rushed to the hospital, according to police.
Police say an 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition.
A 15-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman suffered minor injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Authorities are actively investigating the incident.
If you have any information on this incident, call police at 302-576-3961.