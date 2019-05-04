CARY, N.C. (CBS) — Elementary school parents are worried after the school’s website address closely matches a site for pornography. This is from Davis Drive Elementary School in North Carolina, who has the web address of http://www.wcpss.net.
One parent was shocked when her child entered what they both thought was the school’s website URL. Instead, her son was exposed to very explicit content just by typing .com instead of .net.
“I think that it’s a really easy mistake for anybody going online, looking for their school,” said one parent.
Police say they believe the porn site’s address was designed as a trick to lure children.
“Clearly it’s designed to mimic the school’s website and it’s an elementary school which makes it even worse in my opinion,” said Captain John Szymeczek from the Cary Police Department.
But police say website tricks like these are not illegal.
There are no laws that prohibit pornographic sites from operating under certain names.