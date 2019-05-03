CHANDLER, Ariz. (CBS) — A video shows a baby in Arizona being dropped on her head on a delivery room table, just seconds after she was born. The baby is OK but the video is shocking.
2 Florida Teens Stranded In Ocean Saved By Boat Named ‘Amen’ That Was Heading To New Jersey
The father captured the moment the premature, 3-pound, 4-ounce newborn fell from a Chandler Regional Medical Center employee’s hand, onto a table.
The parents want an apology from the hospital and answers about if the fall will cause any long-term effects.
“She does this like tensing up and her body kind of shakes,” said Monique Rodgers. “I would like to know if this was due to her having a low birth weight or if it was due to her being dropped on her head.”
Smoking Weed Can Motivate You To Exercise, Study Finds
The hospital said in a statement that they can’t comment on specifics of the incident due to patient privacy laws. They said they’re taking the situation seriously and are investigating what took place.