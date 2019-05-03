Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A high school student in Newark, Delaware caused a commotion when he allegedly released a smoke bomb in the school’s cafeteria during lunch time. Police say surveillance video shows 18-year-old Logan Jones setting off the smoke bomb at Newark Charter High School, around 12:45 p.m. on Friday.
The device caused a large smoke cloud and the room was immediately evacuated.
Officials say around 400 students were in the cafeteria at the time.
No one was injured during the incident.
Jones was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct.