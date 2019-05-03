  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former chief of an ambulance company is accused of betraying his department by stealing $157,000. Prosecutors say former Bucks County Rescue Squad Chief Scott Bahner was arraigned on Friday.

Prosecutors say Bahner used the money to make payments to the NRA and a drug rehab center in Florida.

Bahner is also being accused of stealing from Bristol Township while he worked for the police department.

Bahner used his access to the squad’s accounting software to hide the payments, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

