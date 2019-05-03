PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The Philadelphia Eagles addressed the linebacker position on Friday as the team signed veteran Zach Brown to a one-year deal. The deal is reportedly worth $3 million.
The 29-year-old Brown is 6-foot-1, 250 pounds and is entering his eighth year in the NFL. He took quickly to social media after his signing.
“How bout them eagles,” Brown tweeted.
Over seven seasons, Brown has played for the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins. He has recorded 632 tackles, 17.5 sacks, seven interceptions and 32 quarterback hits.
Brown’s most productive year came in 2016 with the Bills when we had a career-high 149 tackles and made the Pro Bowl.
This move looks to be one that will add depth to the linebacker corps and replace Jordan Hicks who went to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.
This is the ninth new addition Howie Roseman has made this offseason, which fans hope will end with another Super Bowl parade on Broad Street.