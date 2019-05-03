Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking residents to be on alert after a man allegedly pretended to be a Philadelphia Water Department employee during a robbery in the city’s Grays Ferry section last month. Police say on April 23 the suspect was seen on surveillance video walking in the area of the 3600 block of Wharton Street and looking at residences.
Police say the man put on a reflective safety vest and told a resident he had to test the water inside. Once inside, police say the suspect grabbed the victim from behind and a struggle ensued.
The suspect grabbed the victim’s cellphone and ran out.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.