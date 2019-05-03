



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For 15 years, Jimmy Rollins has provided Phillies fans with remarkable moments. From diving stabs in the hole to electrifying triples to unforgettable sound bites in the locker room, Rollins truly did it all in the red pinstripes.

The Phillies will honor Rollins Saturday before their game against the Washington Nationals with the first of three retirement ceremonies this season that will rock Citizens Bank Park. The Phils will also honor Chase Utley (June 21) and Ryan Howard (July 14).

Rollins is now a special adviser with the Phillies and a part-time color analyst with the broadcast team.

On Saturday, Rollins will receive one more standing ovation from Phillies fans, but before that, here are his top five moments as a Phillie:

5. All-Time Phillies Hits Leader

June 14, 2014, against the Chicago Cubs

Rollins smoked a single to right field off Edwin Jackson in the fifth inning for his 2,235th career hit, passing Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt as the Phillies’ all-time hits leader.

4. 20-20-20-20 Club

Sept. 30, 2007, against the Washington Nationals

Rollins hit a sixth-inning triple off Nationals left-hander Luis Ayala as the Phillies clinched their first NL East championship since 1993. It wasn’t just any triple, however.

The triple was Rollins’ 20th of the season, making him the fourth player in MLB history to record at least 20 doubles, 20 triples, 20 home runs and 20 steals in a season.

Rollins would go on to win the NL MVP that season.

3. NL East-clinching Double Play

Oct. 9, 2008, against the Washington Nationals

With the Phillies leading 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Nationals loaded the bases with one out. Then Rollins made a diving stop on a ball up the middle, starting the game-ending double play that clinched the Phillies their second straight NL East title.

2. ‘Team To Beat’

Jan. 23, 2007

“I think we are the team to beat in the NL East – finally,” Rollins said before the 2007 season. And then the Phillies went on to win their first of five straight NL East title (2007-2011). Perhaps one of his most memorable moments as a Phillie except for …

1. Walk-off Of Jonathan Broxton

Oct. 19, 2009, against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of NLCS

Words simply cannot do this moment justice.