PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The former dean of Temple University’s business school has filed a $25 million defamation lawsuit against the school and its president for firing him over falsified data submitted to U.S. News & World Report. Moshe Porat filed the suit on Thursday, alleging he was scapegoated.

“I had hoped this day would never come, and it genuinely pains me to take this step,” said Porat in his first public comments since being removed as dean.

Porat was fired after an investigation blamed him for the falsified data about the school’s online MBA program. The program had been ranked No. 1.

“The Administration took away the job I loved, damaged my health, destroyed my reputation and the legacy of my life’s work I spent decades building,” said Porat in a statement.

In January 2018, the Fox School of Business reported inaccurate data had been submitted to the rankings organization.

The university asked a law firm to review the data-reporting processes.

The firm found the school reported inaccurate data to the publication for multiple years.

As a result, U.S. News & World Report removed the school’s ranking for 2018.

The university says the allegations have no merit.

