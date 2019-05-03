Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two endoscopes were stolen from Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia last month. The hospital says the total value of the scopes is around $25,000.
Christy McCabe, the hospital’s director of marketing and communications, told CBS3 that the scopes were taken from an endoscopy patient area about three weeks ago.
This comes on the heels of $450,000 worth of colonoscopes that were stolen from Lankenau Medical Center in Lower Merion Township on April 20. Police say two men and a woman broke into a secured area in the hospital and removed numerous Olympus Colonoscopes in that incident.
Nazareth Hospital is conducting an internal investigation. The hospital has not asked Philadelphia Police to investigate.