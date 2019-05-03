  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ben simmons, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers


NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Sixers guard Ben Simmons has been fined $20,000 and assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 for elbowing Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the groin in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the penalties Thursday, a day after the incident in the second quarter of the 76ers’ 116-95 home victory.

Joel Embiid, Sixers Embarrass Raptors, 116-95, To Take Series Lead

The Sixers leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s