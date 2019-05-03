Comments
NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Sixers guard Ben Simmons has been fined $20,000 and assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 for elbowing Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in the groin in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the penalties Thursday, a day after the incident in the second quarter of the 76ers’ 116-95 home victory.
Joel Embiid, Sixers Embarrass Raptors, 116-95, To Take Series Lead
The Sixers leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.
