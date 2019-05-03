MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Four employees have been charged for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of Apple Watches at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Delaware. Middletown Police say they were contacted by Amazon Loss Prevention about the internal theft ring.
According to police, Tyaisha Butler, Taneesha Pinkett, Isaac Francis and Shadaria Bell worked together to steal the Apple Watches over the course of several months.
Authorities were able to recover several thousand dollars’ worth of Apple products during their investigation.
Pinkett, Butler and Francis were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. Bell still has an active warrant for her arrest.
All four employees have been charged with theft and conspiracy.
Anyone with information related to the incident or Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 302-376-9961.