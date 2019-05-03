Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a new survey, nearly three quarters of all millennials are relying on their parents to stay afloat financially. Merrill Lynch found that 70% of adults ages 18 to 34 received financial help from their parents last year.
Student loan debt is one of the biggest reasons — on average, $28,000 per student.
The survey also found almost 60 percent of millennials say they can’t afford their lifestyles without their parents’ help.
According to Merrill Lynch, women become financially independent faster than men the same age.