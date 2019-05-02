  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Souderton News


SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) – A high school in Montgomery County is banning backpacks on Thursday following a school threat. Souderton Area High School officials say a suspicious but non-credible note was found at the school on Wednesday, prompting the ban.

School officials say the building was searched and declared safe by Souderton Area School District Police.

But as a precaution students will not be allowed to bring bags to school on Thursday. The ban includes book bags, backpacks and athletic bags. Any bags that are brought into school will be searched by school security members.

The school also cancelled all before school activities for Thursday.

