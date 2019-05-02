



READING, Pa. (CBS/AP) – An overnight fire at a mobile home park in Berks County claimed the life of a former volunteer firefighter. Flames broke out at the Brice Villa park on the 4800 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township, just after 12 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing popping sounds and glass breaking. Video from the Reading Eagle shows firefighters battling heavy flames.

Some more footage from the fatal mobile home fire Tuesday morning in Brice Villa Park in Exeter Township. Firefighters attempt to extinguish hot spots from the blaze. @ReadingEagle pic.twitter.com/Dn1WaMl6rS — Michael Yoder (@YoderReports) May 2, 2019

Firefighters initially had trouble getting water to the scene, officials said.

Witnesses say a police officer tried to break the home’s windows after he was told the victim might be trapped inside, but the heat and flames prevented him from entering the home.

The victim’s body was found shortly after the fire was brought under control. The victim was identified as Ronald A. Shuker, a retired Monarch Fire Company Fire Police Lieutenant.

The Monarch Fire Company says Shuker was with the department for over 20 years.

“It is with deep regret that The Monarch Fire Company tragically announces the passing of retired Fire Police Lieutenant Ronald Shuker,” the Monarch Fire Company posted on Facebook Thursday. “Ronald served with the department for over 20 years he will be greatly missed. The officers and members of the company would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Shuker family in this difficult time.”

No other injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigators.

