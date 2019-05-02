  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released the identity of a gunman wanted for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old boy at a 24-hour market in Southwest Philadelphia early Wednesday morning. Police are searching for 19-year-old Rafiq Small of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

Police say Small is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds. Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous. Small is wanted for attempted murder and other charges.

Small is accused of shooting the teen outside of Island Supermarket at Woodland and Island Avenues in Southwest Philly. The boy was shot twice in the stomach and is in critical condition.

Police say the teen was not the intended target. Police say shots were fired after a verbal argument broke out over the sale of a car that went wrong.

According to police, the victim and two friends snuck out of a nearby group home to get a snack shortly after midnight when the shooting occurred.

If you have any information or know where Small may be, call police.

 

