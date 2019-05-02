



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS) — Four more cases of measles have been confirmed in Allegheny County, and one of the infected individuals was at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Health Department director Dr. Karen Hacker says with a total of five measles cases in the area, this is now considered an outbreak.

The Allegheny County Health Department says four new cases involve one family. Three family members, including two children and one adult, are not county residents and are visiting from overseas.

The fourth family member is an adult Allegheny County resident. That individual was unvaccinated.

The New Jersey Department of Health is also warning of a possible measles exposure that occurred at Newark Liberty International Airport last month.

Officials say a traveler confirmed to have had the highly-contagious disease arrived from Tel Aviv, Israel on April 16 between 4 and 8 a.m. Anyone who was in Terminal C during that time may have been exposed to measles, officials say.

Symptoms could develop as late as May 7, officials warn. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.

Measles can also cause pneumonia and swelling of the brain, the DOH says.