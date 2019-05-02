  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Berks County, Exeter Township News, Local, Local TV


BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A man was killed following an overnight fire in Exeter Township, Berks County. Flames broke out at a mobile home on the 4800 block of Perkiomen Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Video from the Reading Eagle shows firefighters battling heavy flames.

Firefighters initially had trouble getting water to the scene.

Man Dies Following Berks County Mobile Home Fire

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

The cause of the fire remains under investigators.

