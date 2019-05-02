Man Armed With Machete Attempts To Abduct Woman, Police Say

  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man armed with a machete was captured on surveillance video lurking around a condo building’s parking lot before attempting to abduct a woman, Philadelphia police say. Surveillance video released Thursday shows the man entering the parking lot of the Hawthorne Lofts on the 1200 block of Fitzwater Street, around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say he was there for over an hour checking vehicles. The suspect was then approached by a 58-year-old woman. That’s when police say the man lunged at the woman with the machete and ordered her to get into the car. The victim threw the vehicle keys to the ground and ran away.

Police say the man chased after her but was startled by an incoming vehicle.

Police are asking residents not to approach the man if you see him. If you have any information on this suspect or incident, contact police at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. All tips are will be confidential.

