By Alyssa Adams
Filed Under:Flyers, Local TV, Phillies, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a packed house at the Wells Fargo Center for the Sixers’ Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia’s professional athletes weren’t missing out on the fun. The Eagles’ Carson Wentz, Flyers’ James Van Riemsdyk, and Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins rang the bell prior to the game.

But they weren’t the only Philly sports stars in attendance.

Eagles WRs DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery were also spotted court-side with Mike Rubin and Philly rapper Meek Mill. 

Former Sixer Allen Iverson is also in the building.

The Sixers-Raptors series is currently tied 1-1. 

