  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Carry The Load, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Walkers are up early Thursday logging miles in honor of our fallen heroes. The “Carry the Load” walk has been happening throughout the night and continues throughout the day Thursday.

The walk included a stop at the Philadelphia Police 24th district.  Teams walk in memory of fallen military service members and first responders.

The sister of Lt. Travis Manion was among those who took part in the walk Thursday morning. Manion was a marine who was killed in Iraq in 2007. He grew up in Doylestown.

“To know that there are groups and organizations out there that are making sure that we bring awareness to these men and women, to these sacrifices that are being made, and I think at the end of the day it is about never forgetting,” said Manion’s sister.

The event also raises money for programs that provide care for veterans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s