PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Walkers are up early Thursday logging miles in honor of our fallen heroes. The “Carry the Load” walk has been happening throughout the night and continues throughout the day Thursday.
The walk included a stop at the Philadelphia Police 24th district. Teams walk in memory of fallen military service members and first responders.
The sister of Lt. Travis Manion was among those who took part in the walk Thursday morning. Manion was a marine who was killed in Iraq in 2007. He grew up in Doylestown.
“To know that there are groups and organizations out there that are making sure that we bring awareness to these men and women, to these sacrifices that are being made, and I think at the end of the day it is about never forgetting,” said Manion’s sister.
The event also raises money for programs that provide care for veterans.