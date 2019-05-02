  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:cape may, Kate Smith, Local, Local TV


CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Cape May is having an about-face when it comes to Kate Smith and her rendition of “God Bless America.” Sunset Beach Gifts in Cape May now says it will continue to play Smith’s rendition of the song during its nightly veterans ceremony.

Previously, the store said it would stop playing the recording.

The Flyers removed Smith’s statue, and her rendition of “God Bless America” from their music library, after it came to light Smith sangs songs with racist lyrics in the 1930s.

‘Kate Smith Is Miss Patriotism’: Wildwood American Legion Creates Petition To Bring Smith Statue To The Shore

The mayor of Wildwood and the town’s American Legion post have also shown interest in acquiring Smith’s statue, which was removed from the sports complex  last month.

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano has also vowed to continue playing “God Bless America” daily on the beach town’s boardwalk.

