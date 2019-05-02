



NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) – A task force investigating New Jersey’s multi-billion dollar business tax incentive programs is holding its second public hearing. But on Thursday several key South Jersey democrats rail against Gov. Phil Murphy as the tax credit dispute grows.

In a joint statement , Mayor Frank Moran, city council president Curtis Jenkins, freeholder director Louis Cappelli Jr. and Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez said they’re “deeply appalled” by Murphy’s administration “relentless, unfounded and disingenuous attacks” on Camden businesses.

They called the task force established by Murphy “blatantly political leaning” and even compared Murphy to President Donald Trump.

“For months, Gov. Murphy has claimed, with zero evidence, that $11 billion in taxpayer money has been squandered because of lucrative tax credits given to huge companies,” the statement said. “Perhaps in the age of Donald Trump the governor has learned all the wrong lessons of leadership and adherence to the truth.”

Murphy created the task force this year after a state comptroller’s audit showed the state authority that oversees the programs failed in some cases to verify that businesses met required benchmarks.

Thursday’s hearing comes a day after reports by The New York Times and WNYC raised questions about how the tax-credit legislation was written and then doled out in Camden.

The reports led Murphy to suggest a “total revamp” of the programs overseen by the Economic Development Authority is needed.

Murphy has criticized programs enacted under his Republican predecessor Chris Christie. Those programs expire June 30. Murphy says he wants to cap how much state awards in credits.

