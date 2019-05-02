By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Burger King is debuting what it’s calling “Real Meals,” because it says no one is happy all the time. And Burger King says the meals are not just a knock on its competitor, McDonald’s.

The meals dive into a range of emotions: the Blue Meal, the Pissed Meal, the Yaaas Meal, the DGAF Meal and the Salty Meal.

Burger King is partnering with the non-profit, Mental Health America, to raise awareness about mental well-being.

