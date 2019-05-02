  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Blue Cross Broad Street Run kicks off this Sunday in Philadelphia. The event is expected to bring more than 35,000 runners to the area, and that’s not including those who will be watching the event along the course.

Looking for the best spot to watch and cheer on the runners? Here are some great spots to stop and watch the race:

  • The start area near Broad and Fisher Street
  • North Broad Street along the Temple University Campus
  • North Broad Street at Callowhill near the Philadelphia Daily News Building
  • City Hall — West Side at Dilworth Plaza
  • Broad and Walnut Streets outside The Bellevue
  • South Broad Street along the Avenue of the Arts
  • South Broad Street at Carpenter (High School for the Creative and Performing Arts)
  • South Broad Street at Jackson (South Philadelphia High School)
  • South Broad Street at Bigler Street
  • South Broad Street at Packer Avenue, one block from Chickie’s & Pete’s
  • Broad and Pattison at the Sports Complex

If you will be attending the event make sure to check out the best way to get there and where you can park on race day and see the list of items you can’t bring to the event. 

