PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Aaron Nola has a new position! Don’t worry – he’s still a pitcher for the Phillies, but he’s also the ambassador for the “Phans Feeding Families” campaign. The ballpark-wide initiative aims to raise money and collect food to feed those who are at risk of hunger in our area.
To kick off the campaign, Citizens bank donated $40,000 to the Philabundance Hunger Relief Center in South Philly on Thursday.
Here’s how you can support Philabundance and the 2019 Phans Feeding Families Campaign:
- Bid on new and game-used, autographed memorabilia during the Phillies Charities, Inc. Auction benefitting Philabundance via the MLB Ballpark App from May 2-May 31. All items will be on display at the First Base Gate Plaza, May 3-5 and May 18-19, and include those signed by 2019 players’ Jake Arrieta, Zach Eflin, Maikel Franco, Bryce Harper, Odúbel Herrera, César Hernández, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew Knapp, Andrew McCutchen, Aaron Nola, J.T. Realmuto, and Nick Williams, as well as 2008 World Champion Jimmy Rollins, and Hall of Famers Steve Carlton and Robin Roberts.
- Take part in the Phans Feeding Families Day & Food Drive, Saturday, June 8, when the Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds at 4:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. The game will feature various ways to help feed families in need (as well as an Avett Brothers postgame concert).
- Purchase a special Phans Feeding Families Theme Night Ticket. For each ticket sold, $8 will be donated to Philabundance, putting 16 meals on the table for those in need.
- Bring a donation of non-perishable food and receive an $8 ticket discount to select 2019 games. Recommended items include plastic jars of peanut butter and jelly, canned tuna and pasta.
- Purchase food for families in need, thanks to GIANT Food Stores who will be on Citizens Bank Way with canned tuna, pasta and plastic jars of peanut butter and jelly. Those who purchase food will be given an $8 ticket discount to select 2019 games, as well as have the chance to meet former Phillies All-Star Mickey Morandini at the event.
- Participate in the Phillies Charities 50/50 Raffle, in which a portion of the proceeds will benefit Philabundance.
- Make an online monetary donation to the campaign through philabundance.org.
- Spread awareness to fight hunger using #PhansFeed on social media.
For more information on the campaign, visit phillies.com/feedingfamilies.