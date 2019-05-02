



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 28-year-old had a stroke after doing something his wife warned him about: cracking his neck. Strokes are more common among the elderly and are usually caused by blockages or brain bleeds.

For a 28-year-old man, doctors say it was a freak accident caused by a habit that can be dangerous. Josh Hader says his wife had warned him about the potential for having a stroke if he didn’t stop popping his neck.

“The moment I heard the pop, everything on my left side started to go numb and I remember I couldn’t walk straight,” Hader said.

After being rushed to the hospital, an image showed he tore his vertebral artery, a crucial vessel leading to the brain.

“He could’ve had a life-ending stroke,” Dr. Vance McCollom said.

Doctors say Hader’s stroke wasn’t that significant but it did cause some damage.

“One of the muscles that goes to his eye is weak because the nerve was injured,” Dr. McCollom said.

Hader had to wear an eyepatch for several days.

“Double vision, blurry vision,” Hader said.

And he now has some trouble walking.

“For the first few days, I couldn’t walk with my left leg,” Hader said. “It is difficult for me to walk with my left leg.”

He’s also experienced another very strange side effect.

“I had hiccups for about a week and a half straight,” Hader added.

Painful hiccups that, he says, nearly caused a panic attack. But Hader says the most difficult part has been emotional.

Not being able to help his wife with their two young children.

“I can’t pick him up outta the crib, give him milk in the middle of the night, I can’t do any of that,” Hader explained.

Doctors say it was probably a freak accident and some might be wondering if there’s any safe way to pop or stretch your neck.

“If ya wanna pop your neck, just kinda pop it side to side, don’t twist it. Whenever you twist it there’s a risk of tearing that vessel. Say my hand is my head, I suspect he just turned it real sharply and then sharp and up and back, that’s what really pinched it,” Dr. McCollom said.

Doctors say popping joints can cause a variety of issues but usually not that severe.