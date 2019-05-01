WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man was taken into custody last week after investigators seized five pounds of meth, three loaded firearms and $50,000 from his Warwick Township home, officials say. Thirty-three-year-old Joseph Horner IV was arrested on April 23, and a 12-year-old and 1-year-old child were removed from the home.
Authorities were executing a search warrant on the Fallow Hill Lane home when five pounds of meth, cocaine, $50,000 in cash, two handguns — one stolen — and an AR-15-style rifle were taken from the home.
Due to a prior drug conviction, Horner was prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. He has been charged with a litany of drug and gun charges, as well as recklessly endangering another person.
Horner’s bail has been set at $500,000.