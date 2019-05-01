Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday afternoon in the Holme Circle section of Philadelphia. It happened on the 3000 block of Holme Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the teen boy was crossing the street when he was struck by a 2014 Nissan Altima.
The boy was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.
The vehicle that struck the boy remained at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.