BREAKING:Teen Boy Critically Injured After Being Struck By Car While Crossing Street, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday afternoon in the Holme Circle section of Philadelphia. It happened on the 3000 block of Holme Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the teen boy was crossing the street when he was struck by a 2014 Nissan Altima.

(credit: CBS3)

The boy was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle that struck the boy remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

