WEST MILFORD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a 10-week-old puppy was found dead in a submerged and weighted cage in a pond in West Milford, Passaic County on Tuesday. A $1,200 reward is being offered leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

The Last Resort Rescue, a nonprofit no-kill rescue shelter, said in a Facebook post that rescue officers noticed a crate at the edge of a pond on Bonter Road with a puppy in it.

“It appears to be an approximately 10 week old female golden retriever puppy who was killed/ drowned and submerged into the pond in the crate. Weighted down with the crystal vase perhaps, or maybe struck with it,” the shelter said in the Facebook post.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how and when the dog died.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the West Milford Police Department are investigating.

There are currently no suspects or leads.

If anyone has any information about this case, call the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or West Milford Police at 973-728-2801.

