Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A man was killed and two other people were injured in a triple shooting in Wilmington Wednesday night, according to police. Authorities say that just after 9:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Pine Street, police on patrol in the area responded to the sound of gunshots.
Police located three victims at the scene. A 36-year-old male was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
A 31-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were also struck by gunfire. Both are in stable condition.
Police: 34-Year-Old Man Shot Once In Head, Killed In Nicetown
The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 1-800-TIP-3333.