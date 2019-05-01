  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Wilmington News


WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A man was killed and two other people were injured in a triple shooting in Wilmington Wednesday night, according to police. Authorities say that just after 9:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Pine Street, police on patrol in the area responded to the sound of gunshots.

Police located three victims at the scene. A 36-year-old male was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A 31-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were also struck by gunfire. Both are in stable condition.

Police: 34-Year-Old Man Shot Once In Head, Killed In Nicetown

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s