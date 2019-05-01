  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Montgomery County


NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A dog in Montgomery County was honored Wednesday for her hard work. Turks is a small yellow Labrador retriever.

She works as a comfort dog with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Turks is often used to help victims who have to face their abusers in court, or those who have to testify about traumatic events.

Credit: CBS3

On Wednesday, Turks received the Montgomery County Bar Association’s Public Service Award.

“She’s a very empathetic dog and she picks up on people who have difficulty retelling the most horrible things that have ever happened to them in front of a group of strangers,” Kiersten McDonald, with the DA’s office, said.

Turks first joined the DA’s office back in 2014.

