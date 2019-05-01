Comments
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS)– A Gloucester County man is facing a long list of charges after he attacked a driver’s car with a machete during a road rage incident, police say. This all unfolded just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the parking lot of Heritage Dairy Store on Delsea Drive in Washington Township.
Washington Township Police say 29-year-old Michael Roller started tossing objects at another driver’s vehicle before getting out of his car and began striking the other vehicle with a machete.
Roller then fled the scene to a nearby yard where he was taken into custody.
He is being charged with terrorist threats, bias intimidation, criminal mischief, aggravated assault and multiple weapons charges.