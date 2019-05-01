Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot while walking out of a Chinese take out restaurant in the city’s Cobb Creek overnight. Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot three times in the back while leaving the “Spring Garden” restaurant at 57th and Walnut Streets, just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the victim managed to tell the officers who shot him.
The suspect remains at large, but police say the shooting was captured on surveillance video.
Police say they plan to talk more with the victim once his condition stabilizes.