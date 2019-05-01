



RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An Archbishop John Carroll High School music teacher surrendered to Radnor Township Police on Wednesday morning after he was charged with having sexual contact with a female student at the school. Jeremy Triplett is accused of having sex with the student and also providing students with alcohol and marijuana edibles.

Triplett is facing a felony count of institutional sexual assault of a minor, as well as charges of child endangerment, corruption of minors and furnishing minors with alcohol. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says Triplett has been on administrative leave since law enforcement began its investigation.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says Triplett had sexual contact with a female student at the school and also gave THC-laced edibles to students, along with mini-liquor bottles.

“Jeremiah Triplett used his position of trust and authority as a teacher to prey on students and endangered their health by providing them with THC infused food,” said Delaware County DA Katayoun Copeland.

Triplett is also the director of The Villanova Singers and the music director at Saint Katharine of Sienna Parish.

Sources close to the case tipped off the station to the probe, which the archdiocese has described as “concerns regarding his professional conduct.” Police sources say the investigation involves potential lewd messages. The school community was alerted to the situation via an email, the archdiocese confirmed.

The high school administration previously issued a letter to the school community, writing, in part: “(A) Music teacher at our school, was recently placed on administrative leave in response to potential concerns regarding his professional conduct. The matter is currently under review.”

Radnor Township Police confirm they’ve received as many as three complaints concerning the teacher.