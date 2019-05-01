



RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Main Line Catholic school teacher charged with disturbing crimes turned himself into police on Wednesday, as multiple sources confirm to CBS3 that parishes where Jeremy Triplett once worked are trying to determine if there were any accounts or allegations of inappropriate conduct. Triplett, a music teacher at Archbishop John Carroll High School, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student.

Detailed allegations against Triplett dropped Tuesday afternoon, claiming the music educator had sex with one of his students and provided an array of marijuana-laced edibles to students.

“He unlawfully had sexual contact with one of his students. I can’t imagine a more offensive situation,” said Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland. “How does a teacher engage in that kind of conduct with a child?”

Multiple sources tell CBS3 that Catholic schools where Triplett once taught are scrambling to determine if there was ever any inappropriate contact with students, including parishes in Chester and Montgomery Counties.

Triplett has been banned from Archbishop Carroll High School. He’s also on leave from his other music positions, including at Saint Katharine of Sienna Parish and Villanova University.

Triplett’s attorney, Brian McVan, offered brief remarks following the court appearance.

“A sad, difficult day for everybody involved,” said McVan. “We don’t have further comment, but have to look at the evidence and may have something later.”

Court records show Triplett will make bail on his $200,000 bond.