By CBS3 Staff
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Five people suspected using a senior living community as a front to sell crack cocaine were arrested Monday, police say. The individuals were apprehended inside a home in the Holiday City South Senior Community in Ocean County.

Authorities say the five people were arrested after Berkeley Township police and the Ocean County SWAT team executed a search warrant at approximately 9:45 p.m. Monday related to the distribution of narcotics – specifically cocaine – from the residence located on Wojtyla Court.

Police seized “a large quantity of cocaine,” which they say was packaged to distribute as crack cocaine. Authorities also seized paraphernalia used to produce, package and sell narcotics and a “substantial amount of cash.”

“Berkeley Detectives are aware that senior communities are often utilized by drug dealers as they offer anonymity in a quiet neighborhood and a false sense of security for the dealers,” Berkeley Township Police said in a press release. “As such, this home was seen as a major supplier of narcotics throughout Berkeley Township and neighboring jurisdictions.

Taquan Pearson, 37, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Nicole Vorhees, 48, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lynsay Leitner, 39, was charged with possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Edwin Nieves, 42, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michelle Lanzieri, 52, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

