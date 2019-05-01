Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— The Food and Drug Administration is slapping its strongest warning label on some commonly-used sleep aids for potentially dangerous side effects. Sleeping pills marketed under the names Lunesta, Sonata and Ambien will now require new black box warnings, the FDA announced Tuesday.
There have been reports of rare, but serious, injuries and even deaths from sleepwalking, sleep-driving and other behaviors.
The FDA says 20 deaths have been blamed on the pills.