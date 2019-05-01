  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles have selected a male dancer to join the cheerleading squad. Kyle Tanguay was selected to join this season’s squad during Tuesday night’s final audition.

Tanguay, who grew up in Rochester, New Hampshire, has been dancing since the age of 10 and is currently a dance major at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

“This past January I was honored to be selected as the soloist performer and choreographer in world touring artist Luca Fogale’s most recent music video titled ‘Half-Saved.’ Many amazing things came out of this experience, but my favorite has been to showcase our beautiful city to music listeners from all over the world, as it was filmed right here in Eagles nation,” Tanguay said during Tuesday night’s final audition.

Watch the complete audition video below:

The Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints also have male cheerleaders dancing on their squads.

