



— Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pinocchio and their many friends can now breathe easier. Walt Disney World theme parks are smoke free as the company officially kicked off its smoking ban on Wednesday.

Smoking is no longer allowed inside Florida and California Disney parks, including Walt Disney World in Orlando, Disneyland theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Downtown Disney in California.

The ban also includes vaping.

Designated smoking areas will be available in designated areas outside park entry points. For guests who have room or dining reservations, smoking areas will also be available at Disney Resort hotels and Disney Springs.

Disney is also no longer allowing large strollers. If your stroller is larger than 31 inches wide and 52 inches long, it won’t get inside the park. Also, wagons are no longer allowed.

The idea is to reduce congestion and improve crowd flow.

Disney parks are expected to see even more visitors this year as a new “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” land opens in California at the end of May and in Florida at the end of August.

“As we expand our offerings, we will continue to take steps to enhance the guest experience and make it more enjoyable for everyone who visits,” said a Disney spokeswoman.

Deb Koma, editor of the AllEars.Net Disney fan site, agrees that the new policies will be an improvement.

“[I] think Disney is smart to consider all these various ways to minimize the problems the throngs of Galaxy’s Edge visitors might create,” she told CNN.

And one final new rule: visitors can no longer bring dry or loose ice in their coolers. Disney said that will streamline the bag check process. Reusable ice packs are recommended.