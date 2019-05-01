WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Crossing the Delaware Memorial Bridge is about to get more expensive beginning Wednesday. Tolls will be increasing for all vehicle classifications on May 1.
It will cost an additional dollar for cars and small trucks, increasing from $4 to $5. Those who get frequent traveler or commuter discounts will also have a slight increase.
You can view the new toll rates below:
Toll Rate Schedule
Current Toll New Toll
Non-Commercial
Passenger Car, Small Truck $4.00 $5.00
Passenger Car, Small Truck (E-ZPass)1 N/A $4.75
Passenger Car w/ 1 Axle Trailer $6.00 $7.50
Passenger Car w/ 2 Axle Trailer $8.00 $10.00
Passenger Car w/ 3 Axle Trailer $10.00 $12.50
Passenger Cars Discount Plans
Commuters (22 trips in 30 days) $1.00 $1.25
Frequent Travelers (20 trips in 90 days) $1.25 $1.75
Trucks
2 Axle, 6 Tire Vehicle $10.00 $12.00
3 Axle Vehicle $15.00 $21.00
4 Axle Vehicle $20.00 $28.00
5 Axle Vehicle $25.00 $35.00
6 Axle Vehicle $30.00 $42.00
The new toll rates, which were approved in February, are expected to generate about $32 million in additional revenue. Officials say the money will be used to fund safety and infrastructure projects.
