PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS) – Two off-duty Philadelphia Police officers and a retired cop were arrested after a domestic dispute and fight with a sheriff’s deputy in Florida. The incident happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near 2nd Street and 4th Avenue in Indian Rocks Beach.
Police say retired officer Paul Seeger pushed his wife, Cindy Caine, at Crabby Bill’s Restaurant, a restaurant outside of Clearwater on Tuesday.
When a deputy tried to talk to them, Caine allegedly pushed him.
During the encounter, the deputy says Frank Bonnett also threatened him.
Caine and Bonett are both Philadelphia police officers.
Caine is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.
Bonett is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.
Seeger is charged with domestic battery and resisting an officer with violence.
Philadelphia Police say they’re still gathering information about the incident.