



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 40th annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run is fast approaching. The Philly tradition is the largest, fastest, and most popular 10-mile race in the country, bringing more than 35,000 runners to the City of Brotherly Love from all over the world!

The race route goes through the heart of Philadelphia, starting at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue and ending inside the Philadelphia Navy Yard in South Philadelphia. The event will take place Sunday, May 5 at 8 a.m.

So, it’s no wonder several security measures are in place to ensure everyone has a fun and safe run. You may be asking yourself, “What can I bring? And what can’t I bring?” Here are some of the items that won’t be allowed along the route, including the start and finish areas:

Backpacks, including hydration backpacks

Suitcases

Coolers

Non-clear bags

***All items brought into the start area are subject to search and/or confiscation.***

Runners are strongly encouraged to bring as little as possible with them to the start of the race. Gear check will be provided at the start area but all checked items must be visible, inside a clear plastic bag. The clear bags will be given out at the Health and Wellness Expo with your race packet.

The following items will not be allowed in the Gear Check:

Backpacks

Suitcases

And you cannot place your backpacks or suitcases in the clear bags

The following will not be allowed on the course:

Animals (except for seeing eye dogs)

Baby joggers

Bicycles

Runners are not allowed to wear headsets or earphones

Portable media players (i.e., iPods or mp3 players. Runners must be able to hear voice commands, vehicle sirens, and horns.)

Skateboards

Roller skates or blades

Wheeled conveyances (other than wheelchairs*)

Backpacks, including hydration backpacks

The following will not be allowed inside the Navy Yard:

Bags

Backpacks

Coolers

Dogs

Alcoholic beverages

Non-clear bags

Items brought into the Navy Yard must also be in clear plastic bags. You can, however, bring in a stroller and diaper bag if your bringing your child inside the Navy Yard. The diaper bag may be searched.

The following emergency services will be in place during the race:

Ambulances will be located along the course. If you get sick or are injured, remain calm until help arrives. If any runner comes upon an emergency and no help is in the area, please report it to any police officer along the course.

The following hospitals are located along the course: