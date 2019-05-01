Comments
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — A Toms River man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to kill a police detective. Police say Brian Swain is facing a long list of charges.
Police say they saw drug activity happening in the parking lot of the Walgreen’s on River Avenue in Toms River on Tuesday.
When they pulled over the car Swain was driving in relation to that drug activity, he allegedly accelerated and struck a Toms River Township Police detective.
That detective was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.
Swain is being held at the Ocean County Jail awaiting his hearing.