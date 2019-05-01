



SWARTHMORE, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Two fraternities at Swarthmore College voted to disband amid outrage over images and video that appear to show former members making racist remarks and joking about rape. The decisions to disband Delta Upsilon and Phi Psi were both announced in social media postings the fraternities made late Tuesday night.

“The brothers unanimously voted to dissolve Phi Psi fraternity on Swarthmore’s campus following a week of deliberation,” Phi Psi fraternity said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “The current members were in high school and middle school at the time of the writing of these documents. We were appalled and disgusted by the content of these minutes, which led us to question our affiliation with an organization whose former members could write such heinous statements. We cannot in good conscience be members of an organization with such a painful history.”

“Over the last few weeks, Swarthmore Delta Upsilon has listened to the concerns and feelings of the campus community,” Delta Upsilon posted on Facebook. “After much discussion, the members of Delta Upsilon have unanimously decided that disbanding our fraternity is in the best interest of the Swarthmore community. We hope that our former house will provide a space that is inclusive, safe, and promotes healing.”

Dozens of student protesters at Swarthmore College had occupied the Phi Psi fraternity building during a four-day sit-in, calling for both fraternities to be shut down and the buildings put to other uses. The school had suspended fraternity activity while it investigated.

“We’re making this fraternity something better ourselves and as long as the college won’t act, we’re going to continue to do that,” senior Morgin Goldberg said.

Earlier this month, two campus publications, The Phoenix and Voices, released internal Phi Psi documents from 2012 to 2016 that they say were anonymously leaked. The X-rated documents detail members’ derogatory comments about women, minorities, and LGBTQ people.

A Tumblr page called “Why Swarthmore Fraternities Must Go” describes anonymous students’ stories of alleged assaults.

Students say there’s a room inside the house, where one member lives called the “rape attic.”

