Filed Under:Franklin Township News, Local, Local TV


FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash involving a tanker truck in Franklin Township, Wednesday morning. The crash happened near Main and Weymouth Roads.

Police say a Mazda coupe was heading north on Main Road and the tanker was heading south when they crashed head-on.

2 Injured In Head-On Crash Involving Tanker Truck In Franklin Township

Credit: Chopper 3

The driver of the Mazda had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the tanker truck suffered minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash but charges are pending against the driver of the Mazda.

