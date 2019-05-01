PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot twice while walking into a Southwest Philadelphia variety store early Wednesday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at Island Supermarket at the corner of Island and Woodland Avenues.

Officers arrived to find the 13-year-old boy lying on the floor of the store, bleeding heavily from two gunshot wounds to the stomach. Paramedics rushed the boy to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Police say at least eight shots were fired from a crowd of men who were standing in the street on Woodland Avenue. Two bullets hit the boy and five went into the store. No one else was injured. Investigators aren’t sure at this point if the boy was the intended target. They say he had just parked his bike outside of the store and was walking in when he was shot.

”It’s unknown at this time, if the shooters were firing intentionally into the store, or firing intentionally at this 13-year-old male victim, or, this 13-year-old male may have been struck by stray gunfire,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Five employees and about 15 customers were inside the store at the time. Jeffrey Salcedo was ringing up customers when gunshots rang out.

“I was working, I wasn’t really paying attention to what was going on outside, but then we heard the gunshots, and I ducked to the ground, so I could get to a safe place,” Salcedo said. “That’s when we saw the kid, the little kid got hit. He ran to where the coffee was at and that’s where he was laying on the ground till the police… we called the police and then they came for help.”

Investigators are looking at surveillance video from the store in the hopes of identifying the shooter. They say the shooter was among two carloads of men who pulled up to the scene and spilled out onto the street moments before the shooting.