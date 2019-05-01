  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey Turnpike, Robbinsville News


ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead after a truck overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Wednesday morning. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

(credit: CBS3)

New Jersey State Police say the single-vehicle accident happened in the northbound lanes of the turnpike in Robbinsville around 9:45 a.m.

The crash has currently closed the right and center truck lanes.

There is no word yet how the driver lost control.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police are still investigating.

